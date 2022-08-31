Chelsea announce signing of Fofana in seven-season deal; defender cost the Blues BRL 450 million

Chelsea have announced the signing of defender Wesley Fofana

Now it’s official. O Chelsea announced this Wednesday (31) the hiring of the defender Wesley Fofanawho arrives at the London club under a contract of seven seasons.

THE ESPN reported on Saturday that the Blues had a 75 million pounds (BRL 450 million) as Leicestereven with the Foxes demanding at the beginning of the negotiations an offer of 80 million pounds (BRL 481 million)the same amount the club received when it sold Harry Maguire to Manchester Unitedin 2019.

Wesley Fofana, 21, joins Chelsea after spending the last two seasons at King Power Stadium.

“The last two days have been really important for me and I am very happy,” said Fofana after completing the transfer. “I trained this morning with the team and it is a dream for me. I am very excited to start playing in front of the fans.”

“I’m here to win trophies. Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, everything. I came here to win and the club was made to win trophies. That’s why I’m here: to get on with it.”

Chelsea president Todd Boehly said the club are ‘delighted’ to have Fofana joining the squad. “He is an extremely promising defender who has already proven his quality in the Premier League, even at such a young age.”

“We are delighted to have been able to bring one of Europe’s most exciting talents to Chelsea, further strengthening the squad, both for this season and for many others to come.”

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel will welcome Fofana into the group after losing defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who left after the end of last season.