Chelsea makes multimillion-dollar offer to remove Neymar from PSG on the last day of the window

Chelsea have prepared an incredible offer for the signing of Neymar, PSG star, before the transfer window closes. According to the English vehicle ‘Daily Mail’, Todd Boehly, owner of the Blues, wants to give Thomas Tuchel, the player that the coach wants to complete his squad.

After a long period of uncertain future, and with a name linked to the London club itself, it seemed that Neymar’s continuity at PSG was certain. However, Chelsea can try the last move to take the star out of the French club.

The deadline is short and clubs will need to race against time to close the deal. The European football transfer window closes this Thursday (1st) and will only open again after the World Cup.

The name of the Brazilian striker gained strength internally at Chelsea after Tuchel learned of the injury to Aubameyang, a Barcelona forward, who suffered an assault and had his jaw fractured.

PSG would consider leaving their number 10 only to avoid possible sanctions suffered by UEFA’s Financial Fair Play.