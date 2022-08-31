Child changes gender and becomes trans model

Noella McMaher, a 10-year-old who was born male, transitioned gender at age four. “She always felt like a girl,” said Dee McMaher, 35, the mother of Noella, a biological woman who identifies as a “non-binary” person, meaning neither male nor female.

Now, Noella has become a “trans model” because, this week, she walked the runway for NYFW wearing clothes by the Trans Clothing brand. The event took place in New York and made headlines in major US newspapers.

In an interview with the American newspaper New York Post, Dee assured that Noella was never forced to be a girl and that she was raised normally. “We wouldn’t even know how to encourage that kind of femininity,” she said. Like Dee, Noella’s “father” is a biological woman who considers herself non-binary.

According to the parents, the “trans model” never liked to wear boy clothes. So they took Noella to a clinic where she went through a gender transition “until she became a little girl.” At 16, Noella will have her penis removed.

Ex-trans regrets changing gender

the adolescence of Chloe Cole, 17 years old, was quite hectic. At 13, she underwent a hormonal transition to raise her testosterone level. Two years later, she went further and had her breasts removed, to become a boy.

“I didn’t understand any of the medical decisions I was making,” the teenager said during a hearing in Florida’s Parliament in July, when she spoke out in favor of a bill (PL) that prevents the Florida Medicaid program from taking effect, of the White House. The federal initiative proposes to pay for medical interventions for “gender dysphoria”.

Chloe started to be against the gender transition when she realized the absence of breasts. “Because I don’t have breasts anymore, I won’t be able to breastfeed my future children,” she lamented, mentioning that doctors had informed her of a higher risk of getting cancer from hormone treatments.

