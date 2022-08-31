Claro TV+ launches app to bring IPTV to Android TV devices – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

O Of course TV+ is an interesting streaming service, but it has a serious flaw: the app was only available for smartphones, tablets and a few smart TVs. The operator took a new step and finally released its version for Android TV. With this, the IPTV platform reaches more devices, including TV Box sets.

Claro TV+ app for Android TV (Image: Lucas Braga / Tecnoblog)

The Claro TV+ app for Android TV is now available for download on the Play Store. A device with Android TV 8.0 or higher is required, which should suit most TV Box or smart TVs running Google OS.

Until then, to watch Claro streaming on a TV, it was necessary to have an LG smart TV with webOS system from 2018 or via Chromecast, pairing with the cell phone. Another alternative was to hire Claro TV+ Box, an IPTV service that includes a decoder on loan.

It is worth remembering that Claro already had an Android app available, but only in the mobile and tablet version. It was not possible to use it on devices with Android TV, as the app was not available for download on Google Play.

The Claro TV+ app

I briefly tested Claro TV+ on two Android TV devices, a Sony smart TV and a Mi Box. It is necessary to login with your Claro account (using CPF/email and password).

Linear channels can be watched by the Claro TV+ app for Android TV (Image: Lucas Braga / Tecnoblog)

The app allows you to watch live channels and content on demand. I was surprised by the channel playback, which turned out to be very fluid. The interface is quite different from Claro’s conventional pay-TV, but it doesn’t have complex usability like some IPTV applications.

There isn’t a complete programming schedule like in cable TV, but it’s possible to navigate between channels and check what’s on even during a broadcast — an extremely positive point compared to DirecTV Go, whose viewing experience zap it is bearable.

Another positive point is that Claro TV+ allows you to change channels using the CH+/CH- keys, or even typing numbers as in conventional cable TV. However, this is only possible on devices that have full remote control — this is the case with my Sony TV, but not the Mi Box.

Who can access Claro TV+

Claro sells the subscription to the pure streaming of Claro TV+ for the price of R$ 59.90 per month. The package includes access to more than 100 linear channels and an extensive collection of on-demand content with movies, series and TV shows.

Claro TV+ includes movies and series for streaming on demand (Image: Lucas Braga / Tecnoblog)

In addition, the Claro TV+ app can also be used by subscribers of some Claro products such as cable or satellite TV, Claro TV+ Box and cell phone plans. The channel grid and on-demand content catalog varies depending on the user’s plan.

In either case, Claro imposes a limit of five devices registered in the Claro TV+ app, with simultaneous access on up to two screens — logged in cell phones and tablets are also included in this account.

The big disadvantage of Claro TV+ is related to the low offer of the app for connected TVs and TV Box. It still lacks support for smart TVs from Samsung, Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV, for example.

Claro TV+ and its competitors

Claro is not alone in the internet subscription TV market: