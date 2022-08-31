Coaf changes rule and starts to prevent crypto exchanges from reporting suspicious transactions

Amid discussions about the final version of the cryptocurrency regulation text that should be voted on in the Chamber of Deputies, the Financial Activities Control Council (Coaf) published a statement yesterday (30) in which it states that it will discontinue access to exchanges. that share with the agency digital asset transactions considered suspicious of money laundering.

Coaf had granted partial authorization for crypto exchanges to report transactions even without a law that obliges these companies to do so. The movement was led by national exchanges, such as Mercado Bitcoin and NovaDAX, on a self-regulation initiative. Licenses will be revoked next week.

In the statement, Coaf points out that the “limited authorization for the use of Siscoaf features will be discontinued on September 5, 2022, along with others of the kind” linked to the virtual asset service provider. The agency does not explain what motivated the decision, limiting itself to saying that it takes place “after the conclusion of the analysis works that had motivated this type of precarious qualification”.

The change comes amid pressure from international exchanges so that the connection to Siscoaf is not an imposition of the crypto asset law that is in the process of being voted on in the Chamber. The original version made reporting mandatory, within the scope of the so-called “transition rule”, but the passage was dropped after editing the text by the project’s rapporteur.

In a recent interview with InfoMoneythe head of public policy at Bitso, Karen Duque, defended the withdrawal of the rule, saying that “it doesn’t have much of transition”, as Coaf would not be able to “give access to Siscoaf to everyone who requests registration”.

With the measure, crypto exchanges will only be required to report suspicious transactions if there is a last-minute change in the text that proposes regulation of the sector.

“Coaf’s decision lacks public motivation and is inappropriate, as it sends a negative message to market agents, seeking support in a law that will take ‘eternity’ to have any practical effect (if and when it is approved)”, says the professor at Ibmec, Isac Costa.

Although it has no direct link to the Bill that seeks to regulate the crypto market, Coaf’s change in stance is seen as a victory for foreign exchanges that advocate regulation without this point.

“The COAF decision is an indication that the transition rule will not be approved. In theory, nothing prevents this, which would lead to an adaptation of the COAF. But my personal opinion is that this is unlikely”, says Costa.

The cryptocurrency regulation project is on the House agenda this week, in the last days of “concentrated effort”, as House Speaker Arthur Lira (PP/AL) calls it, to consider the matters of greatest consensus before deputies are released for the election campaign. If it is not voted on now, the PL would be left for after the elections.

