Comedy with Billy Eichner is anticipated in Brazil and gets new photos

Universal Pictures Brasil confirmed that the comedy More than friends (bros) was anticipated in the country.

The film now arrives on October 6th. The comedy also won new photos with the actors Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane.

In addition to Eichner and Macfarlane, are in the cast Monica Raymund, Dot-Marie Jones, Bowen Yang, Jim Rash, Harvey Fiersteinbetween others.

This romantic comedy follows two gay men who are maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. It might be. Both are very busy.

