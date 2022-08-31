Corinthians advisor makes a report after the game against Fluminense in the Copa do Brasil

Corinthians and Fluminense drew 2-2 in the first leg of the Copa do Brasil semifinal. The confrontation, however, also marked a record of a case of violence with a Timão fan.

According to columnist Perrone, from UOL Esporte, counselor Silvio dos Santos registered a police report at the 18th Police Station in Rio de Janeiro. According to the document, recorded on the same night as the game, the fan was hit by a piece of chair.

Also according to the report, the piece of chair was thrown from “Sector F” of Maracanã by “Fluminense fans”. The Corinthian was in the “Upper North E Sector”. Silvio also reported having suffered injuries to his hands, which were confirmed in the forensic examination. The report from the IML (Forensic Medical Institute) pointed to abrasions on the left hand caused by “blunt action”.

The alvinegro fan was unable to point out the perpetrator of the aggression due to the large number of fans at the venue. Even so, according to the police report, Silvio wanted to carry out criminal representation against the author.

The Corinthians counselor stated that he is recovering and, after the incident, he received assistance from Herói Vicente, legal director of Corinthians. Silvio dos Santos also stated that a law firm is evaluating the case for him.

See more at: Corinthians fans, Corinthians x Fluminense and Copa do Brasil.