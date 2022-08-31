Corinthians welcomes Santos in a direct duel for the leadership of the group in the Paulista Sub-20; know everything

Admin 36 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

After starting ahead in the semifinals of the Brasileirão Sub-20, Corinthians seeks to keep the series positive with its category this Wednesday. At 3 pm, Timãozinho welcomes Santos, at Fazendinha, in a direct duel for the leadership of group 21 of the Paulista Sub-20 Championship.

It is noteworthy that, at the same time, the classic alvinegro is repeated in another category. For the Brasileirão Sub-17, Santos and Corinthians face each other at CT Rei Pelé, in the city of Santos.

While in the Sub-17 the fight is for one of the four spots that advance to the next phase, in the Sub-20, the dispute is direct for the leadership of the key. At the moment, Santos has three points, one less than Corinthians, leader of the group.

O My Helm broke down all the details about the match in the sequence below. check out!

Escalation

Aware of the difficulty facing Santos, coach Danilo should not promote major changes in the starting lineup, as he usually does in Paulistão. A possible Corinthians has Wesley Borges; Léo Mana, Renato, Murillo and Vitor Meer; Riquelme (Thomas), Matheus Araújo and Ryan; Guilherme Biro, Kayke and Arthur Sousa.

proof

My Helm

Arbitration

Michel de Camargo, 32, from São Paulo, commands the whistle in this Wednesday’s duel. On the flags, Patrick André Bardauil and Gabriel Pozzer are responsible.

Streaming

Wednesday’s duel has two means of transmission, both on the internet. For free, the game can be watched by ElevenSports. There is also the possibility to follow through the TNT Sports Stadium platform, which requires payment through a monthly or annual subscription.

Check the upcoming matches of Corinthians Sub-20

Corinthians Sub-20’s upcoming matches
Date Confrontation Competition
31 Aug,
Wed, 3:00 pm		 Corinthians x Santos
Broadcast: Eleven Sports and TNT Sports Stadium		 Paulista U-20
04 Sep,
Sun, 4:00 pm		 Flamengo x Corinthians
Broadcast: SporTV and TV Bandeirantes		 Brazilian Under-20 Championship
11 Sep,
Sun, 3:00 pm		 Santos x Corinthians
Broadcast: Eleven Sports		 Paulista U-20
18 Sep,
Sun, 3:00 pm		 Guarani x Corinthians Paulista U-20
25 Sep,
Sun, 3:00 pm		 Corinthians vs Sports Brazil
Broadcast: Eleven Sports		 Paulista U-20

See more at: Corinthians Base and Corinthians Sub-17.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

“Precipitated in the…”; Abel Ferreira loses patience with Palmeiras holder in Libertadores semifinals

palm trees Verdão did not have a good match and needs to reverse the score …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved