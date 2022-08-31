Coritiba reduces the risk of falling and has decisive clashes in the Brasileirão | coritiba

The victory last weekend made Coritiba reduce its risk of falling in the Brazilian Championship. However, the chance remains high.

According to data from the Federal University of Minas Gerais, Coxa has a 46.2% chance of playing in Serie B next year. Before, the number was already over 50%.

Juventude appears with the highest percentage, 94.4%. He is followed by Atlético-GO, Avaí and Coxa.

relegation risk Youth 94.9% Atlético-GO 75.1% Avaí 65.4% Coritiba 46.2% Cuiabá 41%

With 25 points, Coxa needs twenty to reach the magic number of 45 points – which should be enough to stay in the elite.

In pursuit of the objective, Coritiba will have a sequence of direct confrontations. Of the next five games, three are against teams that are close to the Z-4.

The first will be against América-MG, on Saturday, in Belo Horizonte. The Rabbit is the seventh and fights for the G-4. Then, Alviverde has Atlético-GO (19th) at home and Botafogo (14th) as a visitor. He closes this sequence with Ceará (15th) at Couto Pereira and São Paulo (13th) at Morumbi.

The key turn in the table will go through the performance away from Curitiba. So far, Coxa is the only team in the championship that hasn’t won away from home.

– We have to believe that we can do better than we are having done. It’s playing to win. The strategy may be different from one game to the next, but the intention is not – said coach Guto Ferreira.

