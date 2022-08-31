Could a Strange World of Jack sequel happen? director responds

Disclosure

the fans of Jack’s wierd world are still waiting to see the possible sequel, and the director has commented on whether it could happen.

In an interview with Screen Rant, director Henry Selick said he would be willing to make sequels to The Strange World of Jack, and even Coraline and the Secret World (2009), if it had a good story, anything can happen.

“People have always wanted a sequel to The Strange World of Jack and Coraline. If there’s a good story, it might be worth doing. But all too often, the sequels are just remakes of the first movies with some slight changes.” – Said Selick.

Recalling that director Selick even received an Oscar nomination for “Best Animated Film” with Coraline and the Secret World. The cast was formed Dakota Fanning (Flames of vengeance), Teri Hatcher (Tango and Cash), Ian McShane (John Wick), Keith David (Two Nice Guys).

The New Year is a 1993 stop-motion animated musical, which, inspired by a poem written by Tim Burton, grossed $75 million at the box office on its original release.

The Strange World of Jack Synopsis

“Jack is a skeleton living in the world of Halloween. However, one day, he ends up finding a portal that takes him to the world of Christmas. Enchanted by the colors and happiness of that place, he tries to insert that spirit into his own universe, only to find that it will take more than decorations to change things.”

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) is available in the Disney+ catalog.

