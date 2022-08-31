Cruzeiro: Pezzolano reveals hiring of dead ball specialist | cruise

Coach Paulo Pezzolano has a new Uruguayan member in his coaching staff at Cruzeiro. The coach revealed that, for about a month, he has had Manuel Ramas, a specialist in dead balls.

– Now we add another Uruguayan, Manuel Ramas. He lived in Spain, he helped me a lot from afar when I worked at Pachuca. My sporting director (at Pachuca) Marco Garcéz told me one day that he worked with set pieces, flanks with a specialist for that. And he stayed in my head. The coach cannot be in everything, he needs specialists – justified Pezzolano in an interview with Ronaldo TV.

Ramas has already been shown in Cruzeiro’s last games as home team. He was at Mané Garrincha, in Brasília, for the match against Chapecoense, and also in the 4-0 rout over Náutico, at Independência. Pezzolano said he has already seen a difference since the arrival of the professional.

– For example, from 30 sides, we lost the ball by 60%. When he arrived, in the first two games we lost only two or three balls out of 30. Impressive – highlighted the coach.

Ramas is the fifth Uruguayan on Paulo Pezzolano’s coaching staff, but the last to arrive. The coach, since the beginning of the year, has been working with the assistant coach, Martin Varini, the physical trainer, Gonzalo Álvarez and the performance analyst, Matías Fillipini.

– I was preparing Manuel Ramas, we spent a year talking to each other, to make a dead ball, throw-in. Luckily, it’s working out, it’s a slow job. It’s not from one day to the next – he concluded.

