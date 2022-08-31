Cryptocurrency broker mistakenly transfers BRL 50 million to client, who buys a house and disappears with money

Crypto.com cryptocurrency exchange has filed a lawsuit against Australian Thevamanogari Manivel, a client of the company who mistakenly received a transfer of more than US$ 10 million (about R$ 51 million) in a refund process that was supposed to be of US$ 100. The case was revealed by the local website Herald Sun on Tuesday (30).

According to the publication, Manivel received a deposit of $10,474,143 in May last year, stemming from a typo by an operator. The customer, who was waiting for a refund, saw the fortune and went on to spend the money without reporting the error to the company.

In turn, the Crypto.com finance team only noticed the leak in December, that is, seven months later, when it underwent a year-end audit. By that time, Manivel had already purchased a home worth $1.35 million for her sister, Thilagavathy Gangadory, who had previously lived in Malaysia.

As the Herald Sun reports, in February this year, the Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange asked the Australian court to freeze the funds in said bank account to try to preserve the rest of the money. However, Manivel reportedly acted faster, sending $10.1 million to another bank, as well as $430,000 to his daughter.

Like Manivel, Gangadory is also the subject of a lawsuit in an Australian high court. In it, Crypto.com asks for the money used to purchase the house plus 10% interest — $1.35 million with interest of $27,369. Gangadory, the newspaper says, stated that it was seeking legal advice and that its lawyers would contact the parties, which they did not.

Brazilian bought a Porsche in a similar case

A case similar to that of the Australian occurred in Brazil just over three years ago, when a businessman from Goiânia (GO) mistakenly received a deposit in the amount of R$ 18 million from the Safra bank. Like Manivel, the man took advantage of his never-before-seen fortune and bought a Porsche worth R$280,000 at the time.

The case also ended up in court and the businessman denied that there was misappropriation. However, according to Art. 168 of the Penal Code, what Moreira did is illegal and is subject to a process of ‘appropriation of things done by mistake’.

Want to trade more than 200 digital assets on the largest exchange in Latin America? Discover the Bitcoin Market! With 3.8 million customers, the MB platform has already handled more than BRL 50 billion in trade in. Create your free account!