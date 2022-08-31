Currencies: Dollar and Bitcoin quotation for this Wednesday (31), check it out

São José dos Campos-SP, August 31, 2022, by Marcos Eduardo Carvalho – The dollar exchange rate started on Wednesday (31) at R$ 5.12 and remains stable in relation to the previous day. Meanwhile, Bitcoin starts the day with one unit worth BRL 104,242.78.

In this way, both the dollar and bitcoin, the virtual currency, start the day in stability. However, in the second case, there was still a small increase.

Due to the war in Ukraine and the global economic crisis, these currencies always attract attention and leave investors in suspense. It’s the diarysp will talk a little more about it.

Dollar and Bitcoin: market variations

The US currency has appreciated a lot in Brazil since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to the international health crisis, the Real also devalued and the dollar grew.

However, in recent months, the US currency has shown some stability. For example, on January 3, 2022, one dollar cost R$4.07. As of March of that year, it skyrocketed and cost up to BRL 5.67 in December 2020.

So, in this year of 2022, it came to be below R$ 5 at times, it went up again and now it has stopped. During an election period, uncertainties are always high.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin has plummeted compared to the beginning of 2022. For example, on January 1st, the virtual currency was worth BRL 265,937.09. Now, it has lost more than BRL 160,000 and the biggest drop took place in June, when it was worth just over BRL 97 thousand.

However, in recent weeks, he has also been trying to recover and has shown a slight improvement.

How Bitcoin works

Currently, Bitcoin is one of the most well-known virtual currencies in the world and has been attracting investors from all over the world. So, it’s a new modality on the market, virtual money, which many still look at with suspicion.

After all, it is a currency that does not have a physical version and works only in the speculative world. So, it’s something similar to the stock market on the stock market, which changes according to the mood of that day.

Therefore, experts advise people with lower purchasing power not to invest large amounts in this currency. After all, whoever bought a bitcoin at the beginning of the year has already lost more than BRL 100 thousand.

However, it is possible to buy smaller values. For example, as shown on the website of the digital bank Nubank, it is possible to buy bitcoins from R$ 1. Thus, a fraction of the virtual currency is guaranteed and, over time, you can invest more. Just like the dollar, which we can buy and keep to resell when the price goes up and try to resell to other people.