Denunciation prescribes, and confusion in Inter x Botafogo goes unpunished | football

The trial for confusion in the confrontation between Inter and Botafogo, for the 13th round of the Brasileirão, ended without punishment. This is because the Attorney General’s Office of the Superior Court of Justice (STJD) exceeded the period allowed to file a complaint in the case.

– The articles in which the athletes, (Botafogo coach) Luís Castro and (alvinegro sports director) André Mazzuco were denounced have a 30-day statute of limitations. The prosecution offered the complaint with 32 days. As a procedural issue, we raised this preliminary issue, which jeopardizes the judgment on the merits. They are all acquitted – explained the alvinegro lawyer André Alves.

The Prosecutor’s Office had denounced Lucas Piazon, midfielder from Botafogo, and David, from Inter, for the confusion after the match in Beira-Rio, on June 19. In addition to them, coach Luis Castro, sports director André Mazzuco, Philipe Sampaio, from Botafogo, and Colorado Mercado, were also denounced for incidents during the game. The Colorado legal representative, Rogério Pastl, was present by video at the hearing.

The complaint was forwarded to the Court only on July 21, 32 days after the game. Previously, the movement should have taken place, at the latest, by July 19th. Last week, the trial was adjourned. But it is important to note that the statute of limitations does not pass through the day of judgment. And yes, the complaint.

The heaviest penalties were slated for Lucas Piazon, who could get up to a six-game suspension, and David, who could get 12 games from the hook.

Washington Oliveira: ”Unfortunately, a serious case of aggression, widespread riot, but we cannot escape the procedural issue. It had a period of 30 days. I follow the vote of the rapporteurs”

President Felipe Silva: ”I follow the reasons given. The preliminary ruling is unanimously accepted and the judgment is prejudiced due to the statute of limitations that occurred at the time of the complaint”.

Diogo Maia: ”I can’t help but follow, I only regret that because of two days we stopped judging an important case”.

