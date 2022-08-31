DiCaprio ends relationship and continues without dating women over 25; see chart

The relationship of actor Leonardo DiCaprio, 47, with model Camila Morrone, 25, came to an end on Tuesday, according to British tabloids. With this breakup, the Hollywood star reaches the eighth time that he ends a relationship before his partner turns 26.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio Photo: VALERIE MACON / VALERIE MACON / AFP

DiCaprio and Morrone spent five years together. When the two began their relationship, the Argentine model and actress was 20 years old and the actor 42 years old.

But as in old cases, the relationship ended before the woman reached the age of 26. Since the actor’s first relationship that became public, he has never dated a person of that age.

In 1999, DiCaprio started dating Brazilian Gisele Bundchen. The relationship started when the model was 18 and ended when she was 23.

Then the actor started dating Israeli top model Bar Rafaeli. The case lasted from the model’s 20 to 25 years. Then it was the turn of actress Blake Lively, who had a short relationship with DiCaprio, in 2011, when she was 23 years old.

In 2012, DiCaprio had another girlfriend: model Erin Heatherton, who was 22 at the time. For the next two years, the movie star dated German model Toni Garrn, but broke up when she was 21.

DiCaprio’s next girlfriend was actress Kelly Rohrbach. The relationship only lasted the year 2015 when she was exactly 25 years old. Between 2014 and 2015, the actor dated Danish model Nina Agdal and, once again, the breakup happened before she turned 26. Afterwards, DiCaprio started his relationship with Camila Morrone.