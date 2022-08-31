Direct rivals win, and Galo sees a difficult situation for a spot in Libertadores

After stumbling in the round by tying with America, 1-1, at Independência, Atltico saw their direct opponents win on Monday night (29/8): Corinthians beat Bragantino (1-0), and Internacional beat Juventude (4-0).
With 42 points, Timo closes the G-4, a group that has a guaranteed place in the group stage of the Conmebol competition. Colorado is fifth, with 42, followed by Hurricane, with 39 – the fifth and sixth places begin the international tournament in preliminary phases.
Cuca has already said that the spot in Libertadores is a must. “Don’t even think about scoring ten points, scoring three points, it’s no use selling an image that won’t happen. We have an obligation to go to Libertadores. And we’re going to fight for it until the end,” said Cuca.
Teams – Probability of spot in Libertadores*
1 – PALM TREES: 98.8%
2 – FLAMENGO: 73.7%
3 – FLUMINENSE: 61.7%
4 – INTERNATIONAL: 57.9%
5 – CORINTHIANS: 156.7%
6 – ATHLETICO-PR: 30.4%
7 – ATHLETIC: 7.4%
8 – SANTOS: 5.1%
9 – AMERICA: 2.5%
10 – STRENGTH: 2.2%
11 – GOIS: 1.9%
12 – BRAGANTINO: 1.2%
* Data from the Department of Mathematics at UFMG