Discover 4 apps to quit smoking







National Day Against Tobacco is celebrated on August 29 Photo: Pixabay

The National Day Against Tobacco, which takes place on August 29, was created in 1986 to reinforce national actions on the damage caused by cigarettes and tobacco – mainly to the lungs, being one of the determining factors in the development of cancers of this organ. Byte separated some apps that have helped people quit smoking.

In addition to killing more than 8 million people a year, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), tobacco in Brazil alone has 161,853 annual deaths attributed to it. The number equates to 443 deaths per day, according to federal government data. Discover the apps that help you kick this addiction.





QuitNow App! Photo: Disclosure / Quit Now

QuitNow!

Available for iOS and Android systems and for at least 13 languages, QuitNow! encourages the user to quit smoking by highlighting the benefits you enjoy without it, such as the money and time saved. In addition, the app shows you how long you’ve been without smoking (days, hours and minutes) and how many cigarettes you’ve already avoided, as well as an estimate of how long you’ve recovered.

WHO indicators on the process of improving the health of the body are also highlighted, as well as a list of achievements to be unlocked, as in a challenge. With each achievement, the user feels more motivated to achieve the goal. The app is recommended by the WHO, has already had 8 million downloads and was considered the best app of 2020.





Kwit app Photo: Disclosure / Kwit

Kwit

Kwit is an app based on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) to help people better cope with the side effects of quitting smoking by presenting strategies to resist the urge to cigarette, whether normal or electronic.

Like QuitNow!, Kwit shows daily progress towards a smoke-free life, number of smoke-free days, money saved and number of cigarettes avoided in that period. The app highlights that, even if you fall into temptation, it is essential that you record the cigarettes smoked to better understand the addiction and know how to overcome it.

Gradually, methods such as nicotine substitutes can be used, such as chewing gum, patches and electronic cigarettes. In addition, an SOS feature is available: if you feel the urge to smoke, just shake your phone and the app will motivate you with advice or exercises.

The idea is for the person to overcome themselves and level up gradually. According to the app description, you are five times more likely to quit smoking with it. The app is available for Apple and Android phones, and it is also possible to have the premium version, with more features.





Smoke Free App Photo: Publicity / Smoke Free

smoke free

With more than 20 different techniques based on scientific evidence to help you quit smoking, the Smoke Free app is another app that, like the previous ones, shows you how long you’ve been without smoking, how long you’ve recovered, how much money saved etc.

However, the app allows the user to register their desires, receive tips and show the location of where these desires appear the most – which helps the person to understand the pattern of their addiction, which can be visualized in a graph, and to overcome it. it.

Free and ad-free, the app highlights improvements in taste and smell, breathing, energy levels, heart rate, and encourages you to save money saved on cigarettes to buy something else, like a bike or even a car. He also puts missions to be accomplished.





Stop Smoking App – EasyQuit Photo: Disclosure / Stop smoking – EasyQuit

Quit smoking – EasyQuit

Recording scientific health statistics, money saved, personal diary and motivational badges, EasyQuit has some sections within the app, health, money saved, relapse assistant, among others.

The motivational health section highlights aspects of the body that are improving after the decision to quit smoking. The “slow mode” allows the person to create a less stressful and more effective personalized plan to stop the addiction. One of the app’s differentials is that, when the mood strikes, the app provides a memory game. Instead of smoking, the smoker is encouraged to play for three minutes, because it is scientifically stated that this is the time for the will to pass.