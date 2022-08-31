Doctor Strange 2 alternate post-credits scene with Mr. Fantastic

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness it was the first of the 3 films that the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepared for theaters in 2022, in the case having premiered in the last month of May.

READ TOO!

Like this Loki and Spider-Man: No Homecoming, Doctor Strange 2 is also another Marvel production that explores the multiverse, which has become synonymous with surprises and cameos.

And all these surprises happen during the visit to Earth-818, which has the presence of the Illuminati, a group formed by Professor Xavier, Mr. Fantastic, Black Lightning, Captain Carter, Captain Marvel and Baron Mordo.

And by far the biggest surprise was involving Mr. Fantastic, where Marvel took the opportunity to fulfill the popular desire of fans to see actor John Krasinski giving life to Reed Richards, who ended up being killed by Scarlet Witch.

And now, in an interview with Empire Magazine, the screenwriter of Doctor Strange 2, Michael Waldron, revealed the first post-credits scene he wrote for the film, before he even knew Mr. Fantastic could be part of the Illuminati:

“I always wanted Reed Richards in this movie. In my first draft, I wrote a post-credits scene where the events at the Illuminati base were recorded and reviewed by someone in the Baxter Building, and then an elastic hand would step in to shoot the footage one more time. Reed is probably my favorite character from Marvel comics, so I was always trying to get him somewhere.”

What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news and check out our YouTube channel:

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Doctor Strange 2 is part of the call ‘Multiverse Trilogy’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued in spiderman 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement to direct! The script was by Michael Waldron, who shone in the series Loki!

Check out the film’s synopsis: “Travel into the unknown with Doctor Strange. Who, with the help of mystical allies old and new, traverse the dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). ). And bombshell: Patrick Stewart is confirmed and will return as Professor Xavier! The movie is available on Disney+! Check out our full review CLICKING HERE!