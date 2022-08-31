Don’t underestimate Russia’s military strength, warns German defense chief

By Sabine Siebold and Sarah Marsh

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s defense chief has warned the West must not underestimate Moscow’s military strength, saying Russia has scope to open a second front if it so chooses.

“Most Russian ground forces may be trapped in Ukraine at the moment, but even so, we should not underestimate the potential of Russian ground forces to open a second war front,” said General Eberhard Zorn, the highest-ranking soldier. of the Bundeswehr, in an interview with Reuters.

In addition to the army, Russia also has a navy and air force at its disposal, he added.

“Most of the Russian navy has not yet been deployed in the war against Ukraine, and the Russian air force still has significant potential, which also poses a threat to NATO,” Zorn said.

The Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, regularly supports NATO air policing missions over the Baltic countries with fighter jets and, having one of the strongest fleets in the region, is also closely following developments in the Baltic Sea.

Zorn, speaking before the start of a Ukrainian offensive in the south, stressed that Russia continues to have substantial reserves.

“As far as its armed forces are concerned, Russia is very capable of expanding the conflict regionally,” the general said. “That this would be a very irrational thing for Russia to do is a different story.”

Referring to the military situation in Ukraine, Zorn said that the momentum of Russia’s attack has slowed, but Russia is still steadily advancing.

He also suggested that Russia is not about to run out of ammunition anytime soon.

Zorn also said Russian forces were currently focused on conquering Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial region where Moscow-backed separatists already hold chunks of territory. No military resolution was in sight yet, however, he said.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Sarah Marsh)