Dwayne Johnson: 10 best movies with the actor

Considered one of the most charismatic actors in Hollywood and a recurring name on the list of the highest paid of the year, Dwayne Johnson – or The Rock – has an extensive production list. Whether in the action, adventure, comedy and animation genres.

Do you want to marathon productions of the great The Rock? So, check out our list of 10 movies by the actor and where you can watch them.

10. Earthquake – The San Andreas Fault

Warner Bros. Pictures/Playback

After the famous “San Andreas Fault” gives way, California suffers from a magnitude 9 earthquake.

It’s in this chaotic setting that helicopter rescue firefighter Ray (Dwayne Johnson) and his ex-wife (Carla Gugino) team up to save their only daughter, Blake (Alexandra Daddario).

9. Training Dad

Walt Disney Pictures/Reproduction

A confirmed bachelor, famous quarterback Joe Kingman (Dwayne Johnson) has wealth, fame and is on his way to winning the championship. Everything was going well until he got some unexpected news: he has a 7-year-old daughter, the result of a last meeting with his ex-wife.

Now, Joe has to divide himself between training, parties, classical ballet lessons and taking care of his daughter.

8. The Mummy Returns

Universal Pictures/Reproduction

Imhotep (Arnold Vosloo) returns to wreak even more havoc as he continues his quest for power and immortality. The situation gets worse when another evil is unleashed – even more dangerous than the mummy – the Scorpion King (Dwayne Johnson).

Brave Rick O’Connell (Brendan Fraser) and Egyptologist Evelyn (Rachel Weisz) set out to try to save the world from yet another threat.

7. Red Alert

Netflix/Play

In a world of international crime, when Interpol issues a red alert, the FBI’s top investigator John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) steps in to capture one of the world’s most wanted criminalsThe Bishop (Gal Gadot).

To achieve his goal, Hartley will team up with the worst of the worst, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds).

6. A Spy and a Half

Universal Pictures/Reproduction

Bob Stone (Dwayne Johnson) was bullied for being overweight. Years later, at a high school reunion, Bob impresses with his muscles.. There, he meets Calvin Joyner (Kevin Hart), an accountant who longs for his glory days as a popular athlete.

Bob is now a lethal CIA agent and needs Calvin’s number skills to solve a top-secret case.

Where to watch: Netflix, Prime Video, Star+ and Globoplay

5. The Tooth Fairy

20th Century Studios/Reproduction

Hockey player Derek Thompson (Dwayne Johnson) is known for his violent fouls, which earns him his nickname “The Tooth Fairy.”

He almost tells his girlfriend’s daughter, little Tess (Destiny Whitlock), that there is no one who trades teeth for coin. As punishment for being a “Dream Breaker”, Derek is literally turned into a tooth fairy.

where to watch: Google Play

4. Jungle Cruise

Walt Disney Pictures/Reproduction

The prankster and captain of the La Guilla boat, Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson), is hired by Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt) and her brother McGregor (Jack Whitehall) to take them on a mission through the dense Amazonian forests.

The goal is to find a tree with healing powers that can change the future of medicine.

3. Moana

Walt Disney Animation Studios/Reproduction

A brave teenager embarks on a quest to save her people. Along the way, Moana (Auli’i Cravalho) meets the demigod, Maui (Dwayne Johnson), who guides her on her journey.

Together, they sail across the open ocean on an action-packed voyage with massive monsters.

2. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Sony Pictures/Playback

Four teenagers discover an old video game console and are drawn into the game, becoming the adult avatars of their choice.

To survive the game and return to the real world, they must face the most challenging and dangerous adventure of their lives.

Where to watch: Prime Video

1. Hobbs & Shaw

Universal Pictures/Reproduction

Dwayne Johnson became a stamped sticker of the franchise of Fast and furious since his first appearance in the fifth film. His character, Luke Hobbs, is so successful that he won a solo film alongside Jason Statham.

In Hobbs & Shaw, the two opponents must join forces to face Brixton (Idris Elba) – a genetically altered man who wants to obtain a deadly virus and kill millions of people.

Dwayne Johnson fans can follow the actor in his first DC movie, black adam, on October 20, 2022 in theaters. Did you like the article? Then share it with your friends on social media!