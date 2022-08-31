Emily Ratajkowski moves out of the New York apartment she shared with her ex-husband

Emily Ratajkowski has just taken the next step in her split from Sebastian Bear-McClard when she was spotted moving her belongings out of her shared New York apartment on Tuesday.

Prosecutors for the 31-year-old model removed the artist’s furniture, artwork, clothing and other property from the catwalk of her Manhattan apartment.



Changes were seen outside the house removing the model’s belongings. ZapatA/MEGA

Ratajkowski – who wore a black jumpsuit and no wedding band – carried a potted plant out of the apartment.

The model wasn’t alone in her big move, as one of her friends dragged a large pile of clothes, hangers and all, onto the street.



Ratajkowski removed a potted plant from the house during the move. ZapatA/MEGA

The move comes after Page Six revealed exclusive details about Ratajkowski leaving her film producer husband of four years for allegedly cheating on her.

“Yes, he cheated,” a source told Page Six at the time. “He’s a serial cheater. He’s disgusting. He’s a dog.”



A good friend helped the model move out on Tuesday afternoon. ZapatA/MEGA

The couple tied the knot in 2018 in a courtroom after dating in the public eye for just two weeks.

Ratajkowski revealed the news with a series of photos of his wedding ring.



The catwalk pro would have left her ex-husband due to his womanizing ways. ZapatA/MEGA

More recently, Ratajkowski shared a clip where she and a friend danced to Paramore’s “Hard Times” and cut their hair. In the clip, their 1-year-old son Sylvester Apollo Bear, the former couple’s only child, interrupted them.

“OK, we’re going to the beach and I want to give my hair an extra layer,” Ratajkowski said, filming from her bathroom in a red bikini as her son walked into the room and started crying. His mother caught him for a family moment on camera.



The ex-boyfriends share one-year-old son Sylvester. emrata/Instagram

“Sly is here!” she exclaimed. “OK, this man doesn’t want me to record this video without him, but I can’t cut my hair at the same time, so I don’t know what we’re going to do.”