Emma Watson reveals if she would return to another special in the saga

Throughout all the films in the “Harry Potter” saga, Emma Watson played the young Hermione Granger

Thamyris Couto| @thamy_couto Posted on 8/31/2022 at 12:50 pm – Updated at 1:04 pm

“Harry Potter” won its first special in January 2022, and provided that nostalgia and excitement for longtime fans of the saga. The reunion between the actors was so remarkable, 11 years after the last movie “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2”, that Emma Watson excited for a possible Part 2.

During an interview with Vogue, Watson confessed that he does not have much time to keep in touch with colleagues Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) andRupert Grint (Ron Weasley), and so I would like to see them more often.

“They both hate WhatsApp and are not one to keep their phones. In fact, as a trio, we really try to stay away from the internet, so it doesn’t help when it comes to dating. We don’t have a group of our own, but we are exchanging messages from time to time individually. Rupert sends me pictures of his daughter Wednesday and I’m in love”told the eternal Hermione Granger.

So, with all this hectic routine, the star would love to remake a special, not only for 20, but even 40 years. “Dan and I usually try to calm each other’s nerves. When we were invited to the special, we both tried to stay out of the spotlight, so it’s nice to have each other’s support, knowing there would be another wave of attention coming. But there would be no harm in repeating the dose in about 20 years. If it happens, I’ll be there in a heartbeat.”he added.

ABOUT THE “HARRY POTTER” SPECIAL

“Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts” is a special commemorative of the 20th anniversary of the release of “The Philosopher’s Stone”. The documentary is set in the main scenarios of the film franchise and has the participation of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

The meeting was also attended by Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom FeltonJlove Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hart.

“Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts” is still available in the HBO Max catalog.

