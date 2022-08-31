Emma Watson WOULD LOVE to be in another ‘Harry Potter’ special 20 years from now

‘Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts’ was launched at the beginning of the year in the catalog of HBO Max and won fans around the world for its intimate and very nostalgic character.

For the first time since’Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2′the cast gathered bringing various curiosities and memories about the ten years they worked in the adaptations, between 2001 and 2011.

The reunion was so magical that Emma Watsonwho plays Hermione Granger, is ready to return for another special in a few years.

During an interview for the Voguethe star confessed that she doesn’t have as much time to keep in touch with colleagues Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and so I would like to see them more often.

“They both hate WhatsApp and are not one to keep their phones. In fact, as a trio, we really try to stay away from the internet, so it doesn’t help when it comes to dating. We don’t have a group of our own, but we are exchanging messages from time to time individually. Rupert send me pictures of your daughter, Wednesdayand I die of love.”

She continued, stating that she would love to repeat the reunion more times, including in a 40th anniversary special:

“Dan and I usually try to calm each other’s nerves. When we were invited to the special, we both tried to stay out of the spotlight, so it’s nice to have each other’s support, knowing there would be another wave of attention coming. But there would be no harm in repeating the dose in about 20 years. If it happens, I’ll be there in a heartbeat.”

The special brings together Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson next to the director Chris Columbus and other members of the cast and creative team as they travel back to Hogwarts for the first time since ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2‘.

The special also Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch and Ian Hartbetween others.

