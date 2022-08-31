Endrick’s debut for Palmeiras is closer to happening; see date

Palmeiras is approaching to promote the debut of the striker Endrick, only 16 years old, creates from the base. Abel Ferreira, who doesn’t usually give in to pressure, can give up and already promote the boy’s entry into the professional team.

Endrick has been standing out in training and also in the championship dispute for the basic categories. He is considered one of the great promises of world football and has been harassed by several international clubs, including Real Madrid and PSG.

After analyzing the situation and understanding that Endrick can help the palm trees in the Brasileirão title dispute, the technical commission must match the boy against Juventude, on the 10th, at Allianz Parque. Before the home match, Alviverde has duels against Athletico (Libertadores, away from home) and Red Bull Bragantino (Brazilian, away from home).

Endrick signed his first professional contract of his career in July, when he turned exactly 16 years old. He is now ready to debut professionally. The decision now depends on Abel Ferreira.

+ Palmeiras x Athletico-PR: a super special duel in Libertadores 2022

+ Palmeiras: Two players do not travel are out of the duel against Athletico for Libertadores