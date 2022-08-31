Espirito Santo startup technology in Mercedes trucks bears fruit

Mercedes-Benz truck. Credit: MALAGRINE/Disclosure

“It’s a milestone. Our system makes the vehicle travel autonomously in a poorly controlled environment. This means that static and dynamic obstacles will be avoided. It is prepared to reach the defined destination, passing through all traffic obstacles”, he explains. Professor Alberto De Souza, founder of Lume.

Lume Robotics was created in 2019 by researchers from the Iara Project (Intelligent Autonomous Robotic Automobile), the famous Ufes autonomous car, started in 2009. The company, which works within Ufes, specializes in deep neural networks (Deep Learning), artificial intelligence, computer vision and autonomous robotics.

In early 2022, Vix Logística, the largest company in the Águia Branca Group and very interested in the development of solutions for autonomous vehicles, invested in Lume and became a partner in the company.