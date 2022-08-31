Extra transparent screen on Samsung phone? Find out if it’s true

Samsung has filed a patent for a new cell phone design for smartphones of the future. According to the information revealed, it is a new model from the Korean electronics manufacturer. The registration of the new Samsung cell phone can be found at World Intellectual Property Office. He talks about a device with two screens, one of which is transparent and is on the back of the device.

See too: Brazil has the most expensive iPhone in the world; see average price in other countries

Samsung’s new phone may have an integrated screen with the device

The new cell phone Samsung will have one of its screens mixed with the smartphone’s own body. According to what is speculated, the attached screen will be practically invisible when the user is not using the electronic device.

Registered in January 2022, the patent was published recently, just this week. One of the possible uses of the extra hardware feature is the display of specific information specially selected by users. It will even be possible to take selfies with the rear screen.

Novelty does not mean pioneering in the area

As much as it may seem like a sweeping novelty, the truth is that Samsung’s new cell phone is not an exclusivity. Other companies are already working on the same type of technology. Chinese manufacturer ZTE even launched a similar smartphone in the recent past. The device was called Nubia X.

In the case of Nubia, the opacity of the extra screen is very high and makes it look well camouflaged when not in use. The new cell phone Samsung should have an extra display more similar to the conventional one.

Finally, it is important to note that patents do not indicate the manufacture of the product. They only guarantee that other companies do not develop the same merchandise, since copyright is protected by law. It is not yet known what the future of the device will be, but there is something very intriguing to be explored by the cell phone maker.