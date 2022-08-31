Fast & Furious 10 features Dom’s iconic car in set photo

The Paparazzi Podcast released, through Instagram, an image from the set of Fast & Furious 10, showing the return of Dom’s iconic car, played by Vin Diesel.

Fast & Furious 10 got off to a rocky start to production, especially because of director Justin Lin’s controversial departure.

However, things seem to have sorted themselves out, and recording continues as normal. It is believed, however, that the change of director may have significantly increased the budget of Fast & Furious 10.

Check out the Fast & Furious 10 set image below.

READ TOO

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) and Alan Ritchson (Reacher) are joining the franchise in fast and furious 10.

At the same time, a fan-favorite actor who last appeared on fast and furious 8 will not return: Dwayne Johnson. The actor was even invited to return, but declined the invitation.

Louis Letterrier (Master’s Trick, Explosive Charge) will direct the feature, replacing Justin Lin.

According to multiple sources on international websites, Lin left the direction after constant script changes, as well as a major disagreement with Vin Diesel.