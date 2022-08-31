Fausto leads numbers among all Corinthians athletes since his debut; see one by one

Midfielder Fausto Vera has been one of Corinthians’ highlights in the team’s last games. Against Red Bull Bragantino, on Monday, the athlete completed ten games for the alvinegra team and established himself in the leadership of some numbers among all the athletes in the cast.

Fausto made his debut for Corinthians in the match against Atlético-GO, for the Copa do Brasil, at the end of July. Since then, shirt 33 has drawn attention on the field. He is the team leader in correct passes, with 341, in addition to also leading the right long ball, with 24. The numbers are from the SofaScore – see more athlete highlights below.

The alvinegro midfielder is also the one who recovered the most balls for the team (57), who made the most tackles (22) and who won the most duels (39). The only item not led by Fausto is the number of shots performed: in this one, he is in second place, with 11.

After the game against Red Bull Bragantino, by the way, the athlete was praised by Vítor Pereira. Fausto now prepares with his teammates to face Internacional. The game takes place at 4 pm on Sunday, at Neo Química Arena.

Check out Fausto’s highlights at Corinthians

