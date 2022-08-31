Find out what happened at the VMA after party promoted by Anitta and Offsett – Quem

+



Anitta, her boyfriend, Murda Beatz, and Offset arriving at The Ned for the VMA after party (Photo: Getty Images)

Anitta and Offsett together hosted an exclusive party at The Ned hotel’s Magic Room for artists following the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards over the weekend. according to Page Sixsome famous like Emily Ratajkowski, Diplo, Badius, Jose Canseco, Murda Beatz, Marshmello, Lil Nas X and J Balvin attended the event.

At the party, Offsett, who is married to Cardi B, gave a surprise performance, jumping on the mic as DJ Truth played some of his tracks, including Ric Flair Drip. According to the international press, the party lasted until 3:30 am and had a lot of drinking and entertainment with music artists, models and their teams.

Anita (Photo: Getty Images)

Anita “tall”

The day after the award ceremony, a video of Anitta at the party, celebrating the award she won at the VMAs, in the Best Latin Artist category, last Sunday (28), went viral on the web. In the record, the singer appears with a glass in her hand, making a funny face. She was accompanied on the spot by some friends, among them the Colombian J Balvinin addition to the boyfriend, Murda Beatz.

Anitta (Photo: Playback/Twitter)

In conversation with a follower, Anitta confessed that she drank a little too much to celebrate her victory at the VMAs. “I swear to God it took me by surprise [o prêmio]. I had even said that I was going home from the award to sleep. I was so bewildered, I’m here, drunk, awake until now,” she said.

+ about Anitta at the VMAs

Anitta celebrates victory at the VMAs in a ballad with J Balvin and her boyfriend, Murda Beatz

Anitta takes funk to the 2022 VMAs in her debut: “Did you think I wasn’t going to shake my ass today?”

Anitta, before winning VMAs: “Let’s make history”

Anitta cries after victory at the VMAs: “Bringing hope to my people”

Exclusive hotel party

The hotel in question, The Ned, is the former Nomad, and it recently opened in Los Angeles. The Magic Room is the event space. The place was created exclusively for members, and has already had in its facilities, for example, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Casey Affleck, Robin Thicke, Miguel and Evan Mock.

At the opening, in June, names like Anna Wintour, Leonardo DiCaprio, Gigi Hadid and Julia Fox attended to check out the news.