Flag, shirt and wall: Vélez fans eternalize Zandoná’s punch in Edmundo, then in Flamengo | Flamengo

Violence has never been in fashion in football, and VAR has virtually banned on-field aggression. A punch, however, is perhaps the best-known image of the clash between Vélez Sarsfield and Flamengo, in a game played for almost 30 years. In Argentina, some call him “Zandonazo”. Red-black dance on the ball, response to provocations in the punch.

On October 3, 1995, the Argentine Zandoná was provoked and slapped by Edmundo. He returned it in the same coin with his right hand and sent the Brazilian to the ground with a straight left, from behind. The red-blacks won by 3 to 0, the final score of the duel that classified Flamengo to the semifinal of the 1995 Supercup.

Since then, Vélez fans have immortalized the scene in flags, shirts, caps, masks and even in graffiti on a grid of an establishment near the José Almafitani Stadium.

That Velez is historic. He won the Argentine in 1993, won the Libertadores the following year over the two-time champion São Paulo and became world champion in December against Milan. However, that team took six goals from a Flamengo that made a terrible Brazilian and lived with debauchery in its centenary. The trio Sávio, Romário and Edmundo, initially dubbed “Best Attack in the World” by the red-blacks, was soon renamed “Worst Attack in the World” by rivals.

In that confrontation, the trio worked – and a lot. In Argentina, without Romario, a 3-2 victory, with goals from Edmundo, Sávio and Rodrigo Mendes. In Uberlândia, 3-0, with Sávio, Edmundo and Romário. When the score was already established, the striker “rolled and provoked” the Vélez team, according to Zandoná. The two started a general confusion, and fans of the then world champion saw in the punch a chance to wash their souls.

Grupo Los 100 Barrios rejects violence defines Zandoná’s image: “We don’t shrink”

O ge he went to Rua Gallardo, in Versalles, a neighborhood next to Liniers, where the José Amalfitani Stadium is located. At number 650, the group “Los 100 Barrios”, so called because the approximately 70 fans – 35 founders and their families – are from different regions of Buenos Aires, graffitied a grid with the image of Zandoná’s punch.

Children in 1995 and today almost all of them in their 40s, the group of friends was formed at the beginning of the last decade. In 2012, the first tribute to the “Zandonazo” came with the customization of the grille that protects the Prostar sportswear store. The members of “Los 100 Barrios” asked for authorization from Alberto Geztenman, the owner of the shop and the person who promptly gave them the approval.

Kindly about 30 members of “Los 100 Barrios” mobilized to receive the report from the ge. They set the stage with a banner, which they call rag or lunfardo in local slang. And, of course, with “painted”. Or rather, with Zandoná’s graffiti.

One of the group’s leaders, Joaquín, also known as Paloma, explained how “Los 100 Barrios” was born.

– We are a group of 35 GDPs (boys) who has been following Vélez for about 25 years. We are all from different neighborhoods, and the only common denominator we had is Vélez. We met from stadium to stadium and that’s how we bonded with each other. We met here (points to a market in front of the store) on weekends and created a friendly group.

Paloma, 36, was concerned since the beginning of the report to say that the image of Zandoná’s punch was chosen as a result of a show of courage and not because of incitement to violence. She recalled that “Los 100 Barrios” is a group formed by families and highlighted that the coup symbolizes the following: “Never on your knees, never humiliated and never cowering.”

– We were having a barbaric dance in Uberlândia in this match, we came from a champion Vélez. And that’s what Vélez is for us: never on our knees, never humiliated. We never shrink. So we were world champions. We didn’t shrink in Tokyo (against Milan), we didn’t shrink in Morumbi (final Libertadores against São Paulo). Then we couldn’t hold back, against Flamengo and Vélez went up.

Still in the sense of avoiding any animosity with Flamengo, Joaquín said that the most important thing about the image is Vélez’s posture and not adversity.

– For us, what mattered to us was the way Vélez behaved. No matter the rival. In that situation it was Flamengo. What matters is the immortalized image. It’s not a personal issue with Flamengo. If it had happened against another shirt and Vélez had done the same, we would surely have had another image.

In 2018, they had the flag made, which at first could be displayed in stadiums, but was later banned by the police in order to prevent incitement to violence.

In 2021, on the eve of the clashes with Vélez for Libertadores, Flamengo fans prepared three flags. One alluding to Romário’s flying boat, which hit Zandoná in the chest to defend his then friend Edmundo, and others referring to Rodrigo Mendes’ scooter, applied to the same Zandoná. The Military Police adopted the same measure as the Argentines and banned the exhibition of images at Maracanã, even with closed doors due to the pandemic.

“Soothes the Pain of Defeat”

Historian Esteban Bekerman, journalist and professor of football history at Círculo de Periodistas Deportivos, the oldest sports journalism school in all of South America, describes the feelings of fans who watched the scene at the time:

– We understand “the trumped” (the punch) of Zandoná on Edmundo as a small revenge within a match in which we were very bad in terms of football. In other words, it served to ease the pain of defeat. And, at the same time, to show that Vélez was really a team of men, according to the historical identity of the club.

Bekerman, 50, says Zandoná is not an idol for the generation of fans he is a part of, but he sees him as a good reminder of glorious times. About the expression “Zandonazo” used by members of the group of “Los 100 Barrios”, the journalist explains that it appeared in 1991, when the side was still defending San Lorenzo.

– It’s a nickname used more by the press than by the fans. It’s not an expression that is used a lot among Vélez fans. In fact, the expression Zandonazo was used more to classify his superpotent faults. In my digital file, I found a note from the magazine “Super Fútbol”, from 1991, which mentions Zandonazo to refer to Zandoná’s very strong faults. In the magazine “Solo Fútbol” of the same year, they also refer to a foul taken by him – he added.

Years later, Zandoná denied repentance

Although he has already complained about being reminded to exhaustion for his punch on Edmundo and not for the titles, Zandona guarantees that he doesn’t regret the retaliation. Years after the confusion, the former player told the newspaper “hello” who only wanted to make small changes to the plot and faced the situation in two ways.

– One for and one against. In favor, is that I beat him in Brazil. Cons, is that I hit him in the back. I wish I had hit him head on.

Today Zandoná no longer gives interviews on the subject and lives in a province of Buenos Aires. In 2016, to the blog Patadas y Gambetas, at UOL, the former player narrated the sequence of events that took him seriously in that game.

– In a normal, unimportant move, Edmundo received the ball and started to roll and provoke everyone. Me, who was closer, mostly. It was 3 to 0. There is no patience that allows an opponent to stay by your side, rolling around, saying things and slapping you. There, I wanted to do justice by punching him really hard. We were in a bad moment and leaving the Cup. The episode meant catharsis for the entire team. If there was another situation like this, I would do it again,” he said.

Cartel – on the ball – of Flamengo is superior in comparison

Twenty-seven years later, already in the VAR era, striking – thankfully – is only allowed on the ball. So far, Flamengo’s record with Vélez Sársfield in the historic duel is seven wins, two draws and two defeats.

The first round – on the ball – between Vélez Sarsfield and Flamengo is scheduled for this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, at the José Amalfitani Stadium, in the Liniers district. The second and decisive one takes place next Wednesday, at the same time, at Maracanã.

