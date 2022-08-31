Flamengo hits 100,000 members, and Maracanã is small to meet the fans’ demand

Flamengo once again surpassed the mark of 100,000 supporters, reaching 105,000 registrations last Friday.

But, despite fueling the expectation of an increase of around R$ 20 million in revenue, the engagement increased the discomfort of the directors.

The club has found it difficult to manage member expectations, with the risk of having to close the admission of new members.

The success of Dorival Júnior’s team, undefeated for 15 matches, and favorite in the dispute for the title of the Copas do Brasil and Libertadores, attracted the interest of the red-blacks.

Around 30,000 new registrations have been registered since the relaunch of the “Nação” plan in June.

The categories were reviewed and the advantages offered for purchasing tickets in home games attracted a greater number than expected.

Today, it is suspected that the plan has even received the adhesion of scalpers.

And that explains, in part, the drama of old and assiduous fans, in the search for tickets for Flamengo games at Maracanã.

In conversation with people from the club, I understood that this mass association was driven by the advantages of the Diamond category.

It is the most expensive among the five, with a monthly fee of R$321 – the others are Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze.

Diamante allows the holder to include up to three guests with monthly fees of R$ 35.

In addition to the 50% discount on the half-price, everyone has priority at the virtual box office.

In two months, the number of entries in the Diamond category rose from 8,000 to 23,000, including holders and guests.

But in terms of priority in purchasing tickets, the club works with around 40,000 supporters.

Because, in addition to the 23 thousand, about 12 thousand in the Platinum category, the second most expensive, paid during the 18 months of the pandemic.

And another five thousand who purchased the ticket package launched in 2020, also with priority in the “first wave” of the sales process.

It is easy, in view of this, to understand the narrative of President Rodolfo Landim when he says that Maracanã no longer supports Flamengo’s demand.

As the “second wave” of priorities has over ten thousand entries in the Platinum category, the second most expensive, 50 thousand tickets are sold out right away.

When members in the Gold (26,000, wave three), Silver (23,000, wave four) and Bronze (5,500, wave five) categories try to buy tickets, they no longer find it.

With a load of 65,000 tickets, there are 15,000 left for visitors, free of charge, sponsors and the federation.

