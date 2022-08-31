Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman Will Be In 2 DC Films In 2023; know more

Actress Gal Gadot will return with her Wonder Woman in two DC Extended Universe films in 2023.

Image: Reproduction | Disclosure

The film wonder woman 3 There’s no premiere date yet, but that doesn’t mean we won’t see Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman in action before then. According to several insiders, the DCEU’s Amazon Warrior will be present next year in two feature films.

Last year, the insider Daniel Richtman (via Patreon) assured that Gadot will make a cameo in The Flash. The actress herself hinted last year that she was filming some production at the studios of Warner Bros. like Wonder Woman.

It was not revealed what this Wonder Woman cameo will be like, but how The Flash adapts in parts to HQ flashpoint (or Point of Ingin), it is possible that an alternate version of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman will be seen in Batman’s world of Michael Keaton. Maybe at war with Aquaman from Jason Momoalike in the comics.

Also in 2021, The Illuminerdi website reported that Wonder Woman will be in Shazam! Gods Fury. And according to several insiders, Gadot’s participation in Shazam 2 will be important to the plot.

As the new Shazam movie will feature the presence of Greek gods, it is understandable that Diana Prince, the daughter of Zeus, will appear in the story.

What do you think of this double Wonder Woman appearance at DC in 2023? Comment below in our comment block.

Shazam 2 opens in US theaters on March 17, 2023. The feature should premiere a day earlier in Brazil.

Already The Flash will be released on North American screens on June 23 next year. The film should also premiere a day earlier in Brazil.

wonder woman 3 is expected to be filmed in 2023 and released in 2024.

