Galaxy A04s appears completely again and should arrive with Exynos 850

The Galaxy A04s was once again the subject of rumors and leaks. Now, Samsung’s new entry-level phone has had its full look and technical specifications published by the Indian website Pricebaba.

The portal had access to an image that shows the new model in black and white, with a drop-shaped notch at the top of the screen and relatively thin side and upper edges, while the lower one is thicker.

Samsung Galaxy A04s will have a new rear design (Image: Reproduction/Pricebaba)

It has its three cameras positioned vertically, dropped directly onto the back cover of the model, something that Samsung has already done in other models in the line, such as its top-of-the-line Galaxy S22 Ultra. The device should still bring a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button, as in the predecessor.

Galaxy A04s should get an upgrade in specs

In addition, Pricebaba still brought the alleged technical specifications of Samsung’s new entry-level device. Apparently, the Galaxy A04s should be revealed with a 6.5-inch screen with HD+ resolution, but the main novelty should be support for a 90 Hz refresh rate.

One of the biggest upgrades is in the processor, which is expected to be the eight-core Samsung Exynos 850, which debuted in 2020 in the Galaxy A21s. It should be accompanied by 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of space for internal storage, expandable via micro SD card up to 1 TB — it is unclear, but it is expected that there will be other memory variants.

Another big upgrade should be the rear camera, which will go from the 13 MP of the current Galaxy A03s to 50 MP in the new model, but still followed by a 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth of field camera, while the selfie will continue to be of just 5 MP.

Finally, the smartphone will run Android 12 under the One UI 4.1 interface, and will have a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 15 W charging. The rumor also cites a price of 179 euros, about R$ 910 in direct conversion. and without national taxes. There is still no date set for its release.

Source: Pricebaba