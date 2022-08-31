Galvão Bueno releases rare video of his wife and impressive beauty

Galvão shares moment with his wife on social media

Yesterday afternoon, Monday (22), Galvão Bueno showed a little bit of his weekend, in which he made a big surprise for Desirée Soares, his wife, that completes another year of life and just as it celebrates 22 years of marriage.

On her official Instagram profile, the sports narrator, 72 years old, shared a rare video of the beloved, 53 years old, arriving at the hotel and seeing some gifts he prepared for her.

Among them, there were 22 red roses, a champagne and a letter, in which he wrote in English, after all they were in Los Angeles, according to Galvão Bueno jokes in the video.

“There are twenty two roses, on the 22nd of your birthday and we were here for 22 years and we went out here to get married”, said the presenter in the video, where he received kisses from Desirée Soares.

It is worth mentioning that according to the website ‘Caras’, the hotel where Galvão Bueno is staying, the Beverly Wilshire, has a daily rate of 4,500 reais, and that can reach up to 126 thousand reais.

Presenter fired from Globo spends night with Galvão Bueno and says what he did: “I was prevented from leaving” Galvão Bueno exposes a pact he made with Globo in relation to other channels, after being fired, and even Faustão is involved With Globo’s departure confirmed, Galvão Bueno exposes a proposal to go to the rival and gives the verdict: “I have an agreement”

In the caption of the publication, Galvão Bueno melts for his wife and declares himself to her.

“Desiree, my princess!! Beverly Whilshire Hotel, Los Angeles!! In 2000, we did an early honeymoon, inspired by the movie Pretty Woman, which Julia Roberts and Richard Gere did here!! 22 years later, we’re back to celebrate her birthday!! I love you more than ever!!”, wrote the narrator.

VIDEO REPERCUSSION

Galvão Bueno’s publication garnered many likes and several comments from fans and celebrities such as Luís Roberto, Paulo Ricardo, and many others.

It is worth mentioning that the followers were impressed by Desirée’s beauty.

“Too beautiful and well deserved tribute Galvão! Very romantic,” wrote one follower.

As well as an internet user, who also left a message: “How beautiful! Congratulations and have a nice time.”

See the full post: