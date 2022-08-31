Guardians of the Galaxy Director Reveals List of Actors He Will Never Work

James Gunn, director and screenwriter of the three Guardians of the Galaxy films (and the future christmas special), is one of the biggest names within Marvel and even DC.

The director proved his worth within the studio after taking a totally unknown team to theaters and in a single film being able to win the hearts of fans with a story and captivating characters.

But that’s certainly not an easy job and requires a lot behind the camera to execute with such mastery, and using his Twitter account, Gunn revealed what, or who, he avoids when working on a blockbuster production.

Gunn explained that he always makes his “due diligence” in everyone involved with production and avoids hiring anyone “it turns out that they are idiots… or irresponsible”:

“I always do due diligence on actors and production heads with directors, actors, producers and crew members I trust. If it turns out they’re idiots (not just angry or spiteful, but real idiots) or irresponsible, I don’t hire them. Some actors I already know should never consider.”

Bad temper, repeatedly showing up to work late or being unprepared are also reasons that lead the director to “rephrase immediately” an actor:

“If it’s their temper and it’s serious, I’ll rephrase it right away. Life is too short for idiots. Same if they are repeatedly too late, which I hate, or unprepared. I have a long list of actors, an A list, and otherwise I will never work for those reasons…”

If something is wrong from a performance standpoint, Gunn makes sure to do everything in his power. “to make it work”unless he can say the quality will suffer without a revamp:

“But if it’s performance related, and they’re putting their all into it, I’ll do my best to make it work until it’s absolutely clear that the quality of the design will noticeably suffer if we don’t redesign. That can happen to really talented actors who just don’t fit in.”

That’s why Gunn is one of the big names in superhero movies and series, being a respected director and a great storyteller, in addition to knowing his projects well and knowing exactly how to do them in the best way.

