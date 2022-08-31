Hamilton suffered 45G impact on jump in Belgium and team studies damage – 08/31/2022

Mercedes has released the magnitude of the impact of Lewis Hamilton’s flight after touching Fernando Alonso on the first lap of the Belgian GP. An impact of 45 times the force of gravity was recorded, and the team is still unsure of the extent of damage to the Brit’s car.

Hamilton was fighting for second position at the Belgian GP, ​​trying to overtake Alonso on the outside at Les Combes. But the Briton didn’t leave enough space for the Spaniard, he crashed his right rear wheel into the Alpine’s left front and, on impact, his car jumped and almost flipped over. Hamilton took the blame for the incident, saying he thought he left enough room for Alonso, but later acknowledged he didn’t after seeing the replay.

Speaking about last Sunday’s race, Chief Strategy Officer James Vowles revealed that the sensor used by the FIA ​​to measure the force of impacts revealed the extent of the car’s impact on the ground. “It was a big hit. It was measured at 45G on the car recorder, which is a pretty big vertical load. He’ll be fine, he’ll be back in Zandvoort. He’s frustrated because he had a fast car in the race and knowing that a podium would be possible.”

It was Hamilton who ended up going wrong with the move because, as soon as the car was back on the ground, it began to leak coolant. With that, the temperatures inside began to rise and the team instructed him to stop the car.

It remains unclear whether Hamilton will be able to return to using the power unit that was in the car and which was making its first race. If he has to change it, he’ll start from the back of the grid this weekend in Holland, or next weekend in Italy (since he could use a “There are pictures floating around the internet showing how high up the car was and how it landed.” and how big the impact was. What we noticed almost immediately after was a loss of coolant. You can actually in Alonso’s onboard camera that coolant flying towards him. Now it will take a few days to overhaul all the components. Clearly there will be overloads in suspension components and gearboxes, and we need to understand the full extent of what is needed before the Zandvoort race,” said Vowles.

The power unit was taken to the team’s factory in England for inspection. The car was brought directly to Zandvoort, so it will be during the reassembly of the machine between today and this Thursday that the team will have the answers about the gearbox and suspensions. In the case of changing gears, Hamilton still has one available before being penalized.

The Dutch GP is the 15th round of the Formula 1 championship, which has been dominated by Max Verstappen and Red Bull.