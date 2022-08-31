“He could be the next to leave Flamengo”; Neither João Gomes nor Lázaro, Fabrízio Romano gives the chance for another surprise player to leave CRF for Europe

Flamengo is still alive in the three competitions it disputes, Brazilian Championship, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, and this is largely due to the cast it has. In addition to the arrival of the technician Dorival Juniorthe Rubro-Negra board invested ‘heavy‘ in the last transfer window, bringing renowned names in the international market.

But the team from Rio de Janeiro does not live only from signings, as some players revealed in the base have been gaining notoriety in the market. Among them, Lázaro, João Gomes and Victor Hugo. However, according to the opinion of the Italian journalist Fabrizio Romanospecialized in transfer, other jewelry red-black may be the next to leave the Flamengo.

“He is one of my favorite talents. He could move to European football. Maybe for the Bundesliga, before the end of the window. It’s never easy to complete South American transfers to European clubs in two or three days. So let’s see if they have enough time to complete the move now or maybe in January. Matheus could be the next to leave Flamengo for an important European club”, revealed during an interview with Wettfreunde.

At 21 years old, Matheuszinho have a contract with Flamengo until 2026 and is currently the reserve of the position. However, with the arrival of Guillermo Varela, the tendency is for the youngster to become the third option and lose opportunities in the team. In the current season, the side played in 35 matches, scoring one goal and providing four assists.