Horizon Chase 2 will be released on September 9 on Apple Arcade and will arrive on PC and Consoles in 2023

The Brazilian developer AQUIRIS is pleased to delight racing fans with the announcement of the award-winning sequel horizon chase, one of the most successful arcade racing games of the last decade. Coming to Apple Arcade on September 9, Horizon Chase 2 invites you to race around the world with online multiplayer for all game modes, while greatly improving the first game experience in every way.

Players of all ages will be able to enjoy fast and accessible gameplay that supports both online and local multiplayer modes, a super colorful and highly detailed art style and, of course, the exciting soundtrack by the legendary composer. Barry Leitch. In addition to this great news, in thanks to the community for their support and to facilitate the entry of more racing fans into our beloved franchise, the Mobile World Tour Pass horizon chase will have its price permanently reduced to R$ 10.90!

“Our main focus during the development of Horizon Chase 2 was listening to player feedback on the first game. The community has supported us for over 7 years, and players’ love for the franchise deserves a new game implementing as many requested improvements and changes as possible, as well as adding new features that our team was eager to create.“, Matheus Cunegato (Game Designer)

MULTIPLAYER FOR EVERYONE

Bring your crew to the race! You can play all game modes online with your friends. Gather a team with other players to progress together or compete head to head with players from around the world. Wherever you are, it’s always time for endless fun in a new era of arcade racing.

THE ART OF TRAVELING

Race on 55 tracks spread across 5 countries around the world and unlock 10 cars in a unique, fully 3D art style. From the vibrant colors of each landscape to the immersive conditions of different climates, all enhanced by a moving soundtrack by the composer of top gear, Barry Leitch, this game has evolved the arcade racing experience to the next level. New horizons will lead you on an inviting, visually stunning journey of no return.

CUSTOMIZE AND ENJOY THE BEST OF YOUR CAR!

When visiting the Workshop, players will be able to customize various parts of their cars, choosing from a wide variety of options, making a car as unique as possible. Upgrade attributes and collect new cosmetic items for your cars during Around the World. Race through different game modes and continue the cycle of new visual rewards. It’s never been so worth winning.

PLAY, AND PLAY AGAIN

Horizon Chase 2 was born to be a game in constant evolution, with dynamic events that will invite you to improve your skills and show off your cars. Major Updates will bring new rewards, Playground mode will offer a new challenge every two days, Tournament mode challenges players to be the best in multi-race collections modified from Around the World mode. Both modes can be enjoyed alone or in groups of up to four players. Every day is an excellent reason to come back and run!

Horizon Chase 2 will be available on the 9th of September.

