Hours before facing Flamengo, Vélez continues to ‘make up’ the pitch for the Libertadores semifinal; see images

Flamengo visits Vélez Sarsfield this Wednesday in the semifinal of Conmebol Libertadores broadcast by ESPN on Star+

O Flamengo must face Vélez Sarsfieldthis Wednesday, at 21:30 (Brasília time), with live stream on ESPN on Star+ in the semifinal of CONMEBOL Libertadoreson a lawn without ideal conditions. The Argentine club, however, continues to try “makeup” the José Amalfitani stadium field.

The channel report ESPN is on stage for the duel hours before the match. Employees of the Argentine team are working in an attempt to try to make the grass greener, disguising imperfections.

The work generates curious images. The sideline of the fieldfor example, in one of the most affected points of the lawn, appears in a shade of green because of the ink used.

The view from the side of the field also reveals several holes, in a very worn grass.

This is also clear in the comparison between the grass outside the field and the technical area, with the grass inside the four lines.

In addition to this work, Vélez also watered the lawn on Tuesday, repeated the procedure this Wednesday and will do the same again closer to the time of the match.

See the images below:

Side of the lawn of the José Amalfitani stadium, stage of the semifinal between Vélez Sarsfield and Flamengo in Libertadores ESPN

Lawn of the technical area and field of the José Amalfitani stadium, by Vélez Sarsfield x Flamengo by Libertadores ESPN