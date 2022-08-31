House of the Dragon actor reveals behind-the-scenes problem

With the release of the second episode of House of the Dragon, some characters have become more present in the HBO series, such as the knight Criston Cole, played by Fabien Frankel. During the recording, the actor told that he had to remain with the armor all the time, a situation that was not easy to face and that made him depend on the help of other people to perform certain tasks.

About House of the Dragon

The new series is inspired by the book Fire and Blood by George RR Martin, originally published in 2018 and follows the story of the powerful and controversial House Targaryen. More than two centuries before the Game of Thrones that we have already seen in Game of Thrones, Westeros was an even more hostile place and brings the legendary Aegon the Conqueror, creator of the Iron Throne.

From then on, the generations that came from the Targaryen family fought for the throne, which led to a war called The Dance of Dragons, marked by the bloody and devastating power struggle between the brothers Aegon II and Rhaenyra, who wanted the right to the throne left behind. by the father.

So far, 10 episodes are confirmed for the first season, which is being broadcast every Sunday on HBO and HBO 2 channels and on the HBO Max streaming platform. According to Variety, each episode cost about $20 million. With this, the season will have a budget of approximately US$ 200 million (more than R$ 960 million at the current price).

Meet the cast of House of the Dragon

George RR Martin is co-creator of the series, alongside Martin and Ryan Condal (Colony). The series will also have very positive returns like that of Miguel Sapochnik, who directed iconic episodes of Game of Thrones, such as the “Battle of the Bastards”. He will executive produce, showrunner and direct some of the episodes. And for those who enjoyed the soundtrack of the original series, composer Ramin Djawadi also returns to create the score for the new series.

In addition, the cast is formed by a great team, being able to highlight Paddy Considine as Viserys I Targaryen, Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emily Carey as the young Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Milly Alcock as the young Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Rhaenys Velaryon, Fabien Frankel as Criston Cole, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

House of Dragon Actor Faces Backstage Problems

The mysterious knight Criston Cole gained more space in the second episode of House of the Dragon, but one thing remained the same: he continues to always appear in his armor – which resulted in an uncomfortable experience for his interpreter, Fabien Frankel.

“For the first three weeks of shooting, they couldn’t remove the neck plate without taking off all the armor, which required two people and took 15 minutes, so I couldn’t sit or eat,” Fabien told Omelete.

To feed himself, the artist needed the help of people from the production of the series. After going through several perrengues, he says that a way was found to ease the situation.

Another challenge for the actor was having to focus on doing absolutely nothing. During production, the knight needs to stay still, vigilant, inside the armor.

“I had to learn to stand still and be on guard constantly, and I think my friends and family found it really funny that of all people, just me, who has tremendous difficulty being still for more than two minutes, has to stand still in armor for long periods,” said the actor.

In addition, in the interview, Fabien Frankel also commented that he is relatively close to Emilia Clarke, the Daenerys of Game of Thrones. The two worked together on the movie Me Before You (2016) and he was at her birthday party a few months ago.

Jokingly, the actor stated that he did not receive acting advice from his colleague, but that he would not object if she had some.

