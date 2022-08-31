How Diana’s death 25 years ago shocked the world and changed British royalty | World

Most of all, there was shock. That’s the word many people use when they remember Princess Diana’s death in a car accident in Paris exactly 25 years ago.

The woman the world saw transform from a shy daycare teacher to a glamorous celebrity who comforted AIDS patients and campaigned for landmine clearance was dead at age 36.

“I think we need to remember that she was probably the best-known woman in the English-speaking world, other than Queen Elizabeth II herself,” points out historian Ed Owens.

“Given this huge celebrity personality that she’s developed, to have it extinguished overnight, with her passing in such tragic circumstances, at such a young age, I think it really came as a massive shock to a lot of people,” he adds.

It was this shock that cemented Diana’s legacy as the woman who brought lasting change to the British royal family, helping to bridge the gap between centuries of tradition and a new multicultural nation in the internet age.

First, there was the sadness of the general public who came to the princess’ home at Kensington Palace to mourn the loss. That alone forced the royals to recognize that Diana’s ordinary touch had connected with the populace in ways that the House of Windsor had not yet done.

1 of 5 Aerial photo shows flowers in honor of Princess Diana laid in front of the palace where she lived, in London, days after her death — Photo: AP Photo/Adrian Dennis, File Aerial photo shows flowers honoring Princess Diana laid out in front of the palace where she lived in London days after her death — Photo: AP Photo/Adrian Dennis, File

Those lessons have since inspired other royals, including Diana’s children Princes William and Harry, to be more informal and approachable. One example was the show that was the centerpiece of the June Platinum Jubilee celebrating the Queen’s 70th anniversary on the throne.

There were rock bands and opera singers, dancers and lasers painting pictures of corgi dogs in the sky. But the biggest applause went to Elizabeth herself, who appeared in a short film to share a pot of tea with Paddington Bear, a British national treasure. She then solved a long-standing mystery and revealed what’s inside her famous black bag: a marmalade sandwich — just for emergencies.

2 of 5 Prince Charles and Princess Diana at Buckingham Palace in June 1981 — Photo: REUTERS/Stringer Prince Charles and Princess Diana at Buckingham Palace in June 1981 — Photo: REUTERS/Stringer

It wasn’t obvious that Diana would be a royal rebel when she married Prince Charles.

A member of the aristocratic Spencer family, Diana was known for her frills, elegant skirts and boyish blond hair when she started dating the future king. After leaving school at age 16, she spent time at a high school in the Swiss Alps and worked as a nanny and pre-school teacher while living in London.

But she blossomed, becoming an international style icon the moment she walked down the aisle of St Paul’s Cathedral in London, draped in lace and followed by a 22-foot veil on July 29, 1981.

3 of 5 Princess Diana’s dress was included in the “Royal Style in the Making” exhibition, which also features dresses worn by other royals. The exhibition runs through January 2, 2022. — Photo: Matt Dunham/AP Princess Diana’s dress was included in the “Royal Style in the Making” exhibition, which also features dresses worn by other royals. The exhibition runs through January 2, 2022. — Photo: Matt Dunham/AP

From that moment on, reporters and photographers followed Diana wherever she went. She hated the intrusion, but quickly learned that the media was also a tool she could use to bring attention to a cause and change public perceptions.

This impact was seen most clearly when the Princess opened the UK’s first specialist ward for AIDS patients on April 9, 1987.

Such ribbon-cutting ceremonies are part of royal duties. But Diana realized there was more at stake. She reached out and took the hands of a young patient, demonstrating that the virus could not be transmitted by touch. The moment, captured in photos and spread across the world, helped combat fear, misinformation and stigma surrounding the HIV epidemic.

A decade later, Diana was even more media savvy.

4 of 5 Princess Diana wore protective clothing to accompany mine clearance work in Angola in 1997 — Photo: AP Photo/Giovanni Diffinti Princess Diana wore protective clothing to accompany the mine clearance work in Angola in 1997 — Photo: AP Photo/Giovanni Diffidenti

Seven months before she died, she donned a protective visor and bulletproof vest and walked through a minefield in Angola to promote the work of the Halo Trust, a group dedicated to clearing mines from former war zones. When she realized that some photographers couldn’t get the picture, she turned around and did it again.

The images drew international attention to the campaign to rid the world of explosives that lurk underground long after the wars ended. Today, a treaty banning landmines is signed by 164 countries.

But this public platform came at a price.

Their marriage disintegrated, with Diana blaming Charles’ continued attachment to longtime lover Camilla Parker Bowles. The princess also struggled with bulimia and acknowledged suicide attempts, according to “Diana: Her True Story — In Her Own Words,” published in 1992 based on tapes Diana sent to author Andrew Morton.

“When I started my public life 12 years ago, I understood that the media might be interested in what I did,” Diana said in 1993. “But I wasn’t aware how overwhelming that attention would become. public duties and my personal life, in a way that has become hard to bear.”

In the end, it contributed to her death.

On August 30, 1997, a group of paparazzi camped outside the Hotel Ritz in Paris, hoping to take pictures of Diana and her boyfriend Dodi Fayed, and chased their car into the Pont de l’Alma tunnel, where the driver lost control and crashed.

Princess Diana dies in Paris crash

Diana died on August 31, 1997.

The world wailed in a daze. Bouquets of flowers, many including personal notes, littered the grounds outside Kensington Palace, where she lived. Crying citizens filled the streets outside Westminster Abbey during her funeral.

The public’s reaction contrasted with that of the royal family, who were criticized for not appearing quickly in public and refusing to lower the Buckingham Palace flag at half-mast.

Grief led to a profound reassessment of posture among the members of the House of Windsor. They began to better understand why Diana’s death had provoked such an overwhelming spectacle, said Sally Bedell Smith, historian and author of “Diana’s Search for Herself.”

“I think her legacy was something that the Queen in her wisdom used as inspiration in the early years after her death,” Smith said of focus groups and studies the monarchy used to understand Diana’s appeal.

“The Queen was more likely to interact with people and I think you see the informality amplified now, particularly with William and Kate,” the historian said.

William and his wife Kate, for example, have made improving mental health services a primary goal, even going so far as to publicly discuss their own struggles. Harry is also a champion for wounded military veterans.

The rehabilitation of Charles’ reputation had to wait until public anger over his treatment of Diana began to fade. That’s well underway, helped by his 2005 marriage to Camilla, which softened his image. The queen earlier this year said she hoped Camilla would become queen consort when Charles ascends the throne, trying to heal old wounds.

But there are lessons for the monarchy to learn as it grapples with the fallout from the scandal over Prince Andrew’s ties to convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Then there’s the decision by Harry and his wife, Meghan, to give up royal duties to live in Southern California.

Meghan, a former mixed-race American actress who grew up in Los Angeles, said she felt self-conscious about life in the palace and that a member of the royal family even asked about the possible skin color of her first child before he was born.

“This episode shows that the royals haven’t fully learned their lesson from Diana,” said Owens, author of “The Family Firm: Monarchy, Mass Media and the British Public 1932-1953.”

“Again, not enough space has been created,” Owens said of Meghan.

Diana has had her own struggles with the palace, airing her grievances in a 1995 BBC interview that continues to make headlines. The BBC was forced to apologize last year after an investigation found reporter Martin Bashir used “deceptive methods” to secure the interview.

Diana’s brother said this year that the interview and the way it was obtained contributed to Diana’s death because it led to her refusing continued protection from the palace after her divorce.

But her words about how she wanted to be seen remain firmly in the memory.

“I would like to be the queen of people’s hearts, in people’s hearts, but I don’t see myself being queen of this country,” Diana said in the interview. “I don’t think many people will want me to be queen.”