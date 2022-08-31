How to download an audio from Instagram to your mobile

Instagram allows you to save an audio from Reels within the app. But if you want to know how to download Instagram audio directly on mobile, the path requires some extra steps. That’s because the platform still doesn’t allow you to download the sound of a video or voice message.

Some external tools, like the Kapwing website, offer an option to extract only audio from a video. So you can use it in other creations or keep the file on your smartphone. Next, learn how to use Kapwing to download audio from Instagram.

How to save Instagram audio on mobile

Kapwing is a video editing platform that, among its functions, has a feature to extract only the audio from the files. The service can be accessed from any web browser, both on the computer and on Android and iPhone (iOS) phones. On Android, there is even a dedicated app that can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

To download Instagram audio on mobile using Kapwing:

Open the Instagram app on Android or iPhone; Locate the video you want to extract the audio from; Tap the three dots icon and select “Link”, to copy the video link to the clipboard; access the Kapwing website in your mobile browser. If it’s Android, you can download the app; Paste the Instagram video link in the “Paste an image or video URL” field; Once the video loads, tap on the video and then on “Edit video”; Tap on “Effects” and go to “Detach Audio”; Wait for the video to finish loading and tap “Export”; Choose “MP3” format and click “Export as MP3”.

Copy the video link and use Kapwing to extract and download audio from Instagram on mobile (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

Ready. Instagram video audio will be saved in your phone’s file folder.

Can I use Kapwing on PC?

Yup. Just access the Kapwing website on a computer, paste the Instagram video link and right-click on the project to select the “Detach Audio” option.

Can I download voice messages from Instagram Direct?

Not. Instagram does not have a built-in tool for saving Direct voice messages to mobile. It is also not possible to use Kapwing, as the audio messages do not generate a shareable link.