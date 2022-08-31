Putting pronouns on Instagram is a feature available in the option to edit profile on the social network. When using the function, you specify in your profile the pronouns you identify with and how you want to be treated.

See below how to put pronouns on Instagram profile. Also learn how to control who can be your pronouns on Instagram and set privacy options for this information.

How to put pronouns on Instagram

For now, the functionality to put pronouns on Instagram is not yet available in Brazil. However, it is possible to obtain the feature by using a trick to change the phone’s language. Tips are valid for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones.

on android

Open the “Settings” app and search for “Language”; Tap “Language” and then “Add language”; Select “English” and “United States”; Remove the language “Portuguese (Brazil)”; Set English as the default language and wait for the phone to update to the new language; Open the Instagram app; Enter your profile and go to “Edit profile”; In “Pronouns” (pronouns), enter the pronouns you want to be addressed by. All terms must be typed in English; Tap the “check” icon in the upper right corner to complete.

How to put pronouns on Instagram in the Android app (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

Ready. Now, turn your cell phone’s language back to Portuguese. Pronouns will continue to appear on your Instagram profile in English.

on iPhone

Open the “General” app and go to “Language and Region”; Tap “iPhone Language” and select “English”; Confirm on “Switch to English” and restart the iPhone; Open the Instagram app; Enter your profile and go to “Edit profile”; In “Pronouns” (pronouns), enter the pronouns you want to be addressed by. All terms must be typed in English; Tap “Done” in the top right corner to complete.

Change the phone’s language to put pronouns on Instagram (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho)

And ready. You can put up to four pronouns on Instagram.

To control who can see your pronouns on Instagram, check the “Show to Followers Only” switch. Thus, only people who follow your profile will be able to view your pronouns.