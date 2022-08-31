How to watch Google TV in Brazil?

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Google TV is currently one of the most popular Smart TV platforms on the market. In short, it can be found on some device models or externally, by adapters such as Chromecast and Fire TV that can breathe new life into traditional TVs with few functions.

Inspired by Android TV but a superior and proprietary alternative, Google TV can bring together countless media suggestions in a streamlined and intuitive interface supported by artificial intelligence.

As a result, users can connect their favorite streaming apps and access their content without having to start a new session.

In short, Google TV draws a lot of attention by offering convenience to the consumer. Learn how to purchase Google TV and how it works.

Google TV on Smart TVs

In Brazil, Google TV can be found on televisions of the multinational brand TCL. The latest models of the Series 5 and 6 lines, have the original factory interface, offering the experience at a touch of control.

In this case, the televisions have an internal guided tutorial system, facilitating the platform installation process. In short, basically, the user has to perform a series of logins to various streaming services.

Chromecast with Google TV



Other interesting subjects

The simplest and easiest way to get Google TV is through the new generation of Chromecasts, which come with the solution. However, the advantage is that the equipment can turn any TV into a Smart TV, in addition to having a remote control already included in its box.

To install, just connect a compatible HDMI input and an external power source that has access to extra functions, such as turning on the television when streaming content.

Afterwards, switch the image source to the chosen HDMI input and log in to the streaming platforms you want.

Google TV for Android and iOS

For those who already have other options or older versions of Chromecast, but still want to have Google TV, an alternative is to try the official app of the platform. Even without the benefits such as remote control and its more fluid navigation, the solution guarantees access to suggestion services based on artificial intelligence without additional costs.

To use it, just download the Google TV application from the Play Store or App Store, depending on the device you use, and configure the desired streaming services. Finally, just cast the media to a compatible display.

Did you like the article? See other news you might like to read here:

Anyway, did you like our article? Then follow us on Google News. In addition, we invite you to follow us on social networks. twitter and Instagram to stay on top of everything that goes on in the world of series and movies.