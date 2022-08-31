Hugh Jackman, Laura Dern and Vanessa Kirby in the trailer for the drama The Son

Admin 2 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 0 Views

the american producer Sony Pictures Classics released today (30) the first teaser of the drama The Son from the principal Florian Zeller.

The film stars the actors Hugh Jackman (logan) and Laura Dern (Big Little Lies).

Rounding out the cast are Vanessa Kirby, Zen McGrath and Anthony Hopkins.

The feature will be based on the play by Zeller and follows Peter (Jackman) has a busy life with his new wife Emma (Kirby) and their new son. Things get complicated when Kate (Dern), his ex-wife reappears with their teenage son Nicholas (Grath). The boy is in his rebellious phase, is distant from his mother and has tantrums. Peter wants to be a better, more present father and wants to help his son right now. But the moment that Nicholas lives must bring dangerous consequences for this family.

The Son arrives in the US on November 11 in theaters in New York and Los Angeles to try to qualify for the awards season. A release date in Brazil has not been revealed at this time.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and September Mornings are September’s Prime Video Highlights

O Prime Video announces the outstanding releases in Brazil for the month of September. Prime …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved