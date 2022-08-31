“If you pass…”; Neto forgets about clubism and opens the game about Flamengo’s chances of being World champion

Flamengo

Former Corinthians player, the presenter commented on the possibilities of Brazilians in the tournament

Reproduction/Instagram/@10neto - Neto talks about Flamengo at the World Cup
After drawing 1-1 with Palmeiras at Allianz Parque, Flamengo positively opened the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil and defeated São Paulo 3-1, also away from home, and beat rival Botafogo by 1-0, in the last Sunday (28), in a match valid for the 24th round of the Brazilian Championship. The sequence left the Rio de Janeiro team in second place on the leaderboard, with 43 points.

Now, the team led by Dorival Júnior pays attention to Libertadores da América. After eliminating Corinthians in the quarterfinals, Flamengo opens the semi-final this Wednesday (31), in Buenos Aires, Argentina, against Vélez Sarsfield. On the other side of the bracket, this Tuesday (30), play the Brazilians Athletico Paranaense and Palmeiras, in Curitiba. The possible presence of the red-black in the final became an issue.

However, in this Tuesday’s edition of the program “Os Donos da Bola”, presenter Neto said that, among the Brazilians in the Libertadores dispute, Verdão is the closest to winning the World title: “Palmeiras is the team that is closest to winning (Clubs). Abel Ferreira has already won two, he can go to the third final. It’s favorite”.

He mentioned Flamengo’s chances, but believes that, even before having the chance, he would have to pass the favorite Palmeiras in the continental tournament itself. “Corinthians won’t win again. Flamengo I don’t know, maybe, if they pass the Libertadores”, fired the presenter and former player, who later debated the chances of a Brazilian being able to dethrone Real Madrid, champion of the Champions.

