In energy crisis, UK opens world’s largest offshore wind farm

  • Jonah Fisher
  • BBC environment reporter

wind power turbine
photo caption,

Hornsea 2 wind farm has 165 turbines that are about 200m high above sea level.

The world’s largest offshore wind power plant has come into full operation in the North Sea, almost 90km off the coast of England, and may provide a little relief from the serious energy crisis facing the country.

The project called Hornsea 2 can generate enough electricity to power about 1.3 million homes.

A decade ago, renewable energy sources accounted for 11% of all energy generated in the UK. By 2021, renewable energy was already 40% of the total, with the majority being wind.

But the UK is still heavily dependent on imports of natural gas, the price of which on the international market exploded with the war in Ukraine. So in the winter of this year, the price of gas and electricity for households will be three times higher than it was the previous winter.

