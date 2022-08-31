Jon Snow is one of the main characters of Game of Thrones and when he died it left all fans in shock. But the episode that Jon Snow relives, without a doubt, is one of the most surprising of the series. But do you remember which episode this is?

In which episode does Jon Snow revive in Game of Thrones?

In the second episode of season six, Jon Snow comes back from the dead after Melisandre cleans his body, cuts and washes his hair. The resurrection has fans freaking out on social media and is certainly one of the most memorable moments on Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones is an American television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin. Voted as the best TV series of the 21st century in 2020, in a popular vote by Digital Spy magazine, Game of Thrones was originally broadcast on HBO from April 17, 2011 to May 19, 2019. The main cast includes Peter Dinklage , Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Iain Glen, Michelle Fairley, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, among others.

In today’s post, we remember the episode that Jon Snow relives in Game of Thrones.

All episodes are available on HBO Max.