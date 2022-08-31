The Battle of the Bastards episode of Game of Thrones is one of the most remembered and special episodes of the entire series, as well as being very important for the series’ progress. But do you remember which episode this is?

In which episode does the Battle of the Bastards take place in Game of Thrones?

The ninth episode of the sixth season is titled Battle of the Bastards and is the episode that actually takes place in this important Game of Thrones fight. In it, Jon and Ramsay fight and after moments of tension, Westeros is once again ruled by House Stark. Ramsay is eaten by the dogs, even though she didn’t believe they would turn on him, and Sansa lets him die and walks away with a smile on her face, which is a very memorable scene for the character.

Game of Thrones is an American television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin. Voted as the best TV series of the 21st century in 2020, in a popular vote by Digital Spy magazine, Game of Thrones was originally broadcast on HBO from April 17, 2011 to May 19, 2019. The main cast includes Peter Dinklage , Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Iain Glen, Michelle Fairley, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, among others.

All episodes are available on HBO Max.