In which episode is Cersei humiliated on Game of Thrones?

In the tenth episode of the fifth season (5×10) Cersei Lannister was arrested, tortured and humiliated in a public square, being forced, by Unella, to walk before the people, without clothes, without hair and mistreated. At the end of season 6, Cersei Lannister takes revenge on Unella, and this is where the worst day of the actress’ life arrives. This is one of the most emotionally charged sequences in the TV adaptation of the story written by George RR Martin.

Game of Thrones is an American television series created by David Benioff and DB Weiss, based on the book series A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin. Voted as the best TV series of the 21st century in 2020, in a popular vote by Digital Spy magazine, Game of Thrones was originally broadcast on HBO from April 17, 2011 to May 19, 2019. The main cast includes Peter Dinklage , Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Lena Headey, Emilia Clarke, Iain Glen, Michelle Fairley, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, Isaac Hempstead Wright, among others.

